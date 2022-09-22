Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 21: Sandwich boys golfers win final nine-hole match

BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 178, Hinckley-Big Rock 188
Noah Campbell shot a 42 and Kadin Kern a 43 as Sandwich snapped a 10-match losing streak by winning its last nine-hole match of the season. Dougie Taxis shot a 45 and Nick Sullivan a 48.
BOYS SOCCER
Kaneland 3, Plano 1
Davione Stamps scored a goal on an assist from Santi Cervantes and Christ Keleba to give Plano a 1-0 halftime lead, but Kaneland came back with three second-half goals. Juan Quinones had 11 saves in goal for Plano (9-6-1, 4-3).
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 0
Luigi Colin had 14 saves in goal for Sandwich.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crossroads Christian d. Yorkville 23-25, 25-13, 28-26
Keelyn Muell had 13 kills, six assists and nine digs, Charlee Young seven kills and seven digs and Clare Knoll had 13 assists and four digs for the Foxes (12-10). Athena Westphal added four kills and three digs and Marie Reichman 15 digs and five assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Morris 51, Sandwich 54
Both teams paired athletes together in one-mile loop relays. Sandwich’s Max Cryer and Wyatt Miller combined to take first, Hudson Wills and Sunny Weber were third and Alex Walsh and Josh Schaefers were sixth.