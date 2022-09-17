FVSC hosting craft show in downtown Sandwich Sept. 29

Fox Valley Community Services is sponsoring the annual Craft Show Under the Big Top from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Two large tents on Railroad Street in Sandwich directly across from Prindi’s Antiques will house crafts from many local artists and crafters. Floral arrangements, jewelry, candles, metal, wood, clothing and seasonal décor and many more items will be available.

Vendor spaces are still available. Call Betty Erickson at 815-786-9404 for information.

The annual craft show supports Fox Valley Community Services serving seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties.