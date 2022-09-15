Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 14: Christ Keleba’s fourth hat trick of the season keys Plano win

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 8, Coal City 2
Christ Keleba scored three goals for his fourth hat trick of the season and Santiago Cervantes broke the school record for assists in the season and now has 14 for the Reapers (8-4-1). Henry Trujillo added a goal and an assist.
Oswego East 4, Lincoln-Way East 0
The Wolves beat Lincoln-Way East to win their pool at the Plainfield Classic.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich d. Mendota 25-19, 25-12
Alexis Sexton had 18 assists, seven digs and five service points, Claire Allen seven kills, three digs and two blocks and Kaylin Herren six kills for Sandwich (7-10). Alana Stahl added five kills, three digs and five service points and Maddie Hill six digs, six service points and three kills.
Minooka d. Yorkville 25-20, 19-25, 25-19
Keelyn Muell had 13 kills, five assists and two aces, Athena Westphal six kills and two digs, Charlee Young seven kills and nine digs and Clare Knoll four kills, 13 assists and five digs for the Foxes (9-7, 0-3). Kayla Dudek added eight assists and Marie Reichman 21 digs.
BOYS GOLF
Minooka 149, Oswego East 154
Connor Banks shot a career-best 36 to lead the Wolves to their season-low score at Fox Bend. Logan Hong and Eric Lewis each shot 39s and Drew Kegg a 40.
Hinckley-Big Rock 198, Plano 250
Contributing for Plano were James McTighe, Camden Winkler, Braden Lee, Adam Kee, Trenton Waskow and Brandon Casas.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich hosted its second meet of the season at Silver Springs. Alex Walsh led the Sandwich boys, placing 16th in 19:45. Jazmin Rios paced the Sandwich girls, taking 24th in 27:44.
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op 168, West Aurora 187 (Tuesday)
Shyell Lowe shot a 38 and Katelin Hong a 39 to lead Oswego Co-Op to a home dual meet win. Kendall Grant carded a 45 and Katie Johnsen a 46.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville JV 6, Coal City 0