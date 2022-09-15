Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Sept. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Milagros Rivera, 55, of the 500 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, after stopping his vehicle in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Rivera was found to be wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving while license suspended citation. Rivera was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Vehicle burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 13000 block of Lisbon Road in Lisbon Township.

Two arrested in ATV incident

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bryan E. Escamilla, 20, of Romeoville and Richard Padilla-Aceves, 19, of Joliet on a charge of obstructing a peace officer as they investigated a complaint concerning an all-terrain vehicle near McKanna and Van Dyke roads in Seward Township. Both suspects were transported to the county jail for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose R. Rosales, 24, of the 600 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 10 in the area of Fernwood and Briarcliff roads in Boulder Hill.

Oswego man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Khalifia M. Hodges, 23, of the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, on charges of obstructing identification and driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 9 near the intersection of Boulder Hill Pass and Route 25 in Boulder Hill.

Stalking, no contact order violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of a stalking/no contact order they received at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 0-99 block of Yorkville Road in Bristol Township.

Motorist cited in Route 31 crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Hector Gutierrez Verdin, 44, of the 60 block of Edwards Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license. The vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 8 on Route 31 at Light Road in Oswego Township. Police said Verdin was issued a recognizance bond and released.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:14 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 6000 block of Reservation Road in Kendall Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Caleb J. Welch, 18, of the 100 block of Heathgate Road, Boulder Hill, at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 7 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Welch was taken into custody on a warrant on a charge of the possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported theft that they were notified of at 4:21 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 0-99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported theft they were notified of at 3:37 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 1900 block of Johnson Road in Oswego Township.

DUI arrest on Light Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward R. Ransom, 38, of the 500 block of Coventry Court, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a lane violation and suspended registration at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 6 on Light Road near Augusta Road in Oswego Township. Police said Ransom was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Trespass, theft charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Hanus, 19, of the 1300 block of Coralberry Court, Yorkville, at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 6 while responding to a burglar alarm in the 2200 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Hanus was charged with criminal trespass to property and theft. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Facing trespass, theft charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Johnson, 18, of the 500 block of Omaha Drive, Yorkville, at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 6 while responding to a burglar alarm in the 2200 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Johnson was charged with criminal trespass to property and theft. He was transported to the county jail for processing.