Free child safety seat check in Oswego Sept. 17

The Oswego Police Department, the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are conducting free child safety seat checks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oswego Fire Protection District Station No. 1, 3511 Woolley Road in Oswego.

Proper use of a child restraint can reduce a child’s risk of injury or death in most car crashes. More than 90% of child car seats are installed or used incorrectly. Certified child passenger safety technicians will instruct parents and caregivers on the proper use and installation of child restraints.

For information, visit the Facebook event page.

The event is sponsored by AutoSmart Inc. in Oswego.