Yorkville library’s End of Summer Used Book Sale runs through Sept. 16

Miss the Friends of the Library’s annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days? It’s not too late to find a bargain. The Friends are having an after-the-sale sale.

Leftover books have been marked down to $.50; children’s paperbacks and board books are just $.25. The End of Summer Used Book Sale will be held during regular Yorkville Public Library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16. Enter through the library’s main entrance; cash and checks only.

All profits from the sale support and fund Yorkville Public Library programs and services.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information, call 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.