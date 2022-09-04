Cause of Saturday Oswego garage fire under investigation; early morning blaze rendered townhome uninhabitable

Oswego Fire Protection District are investigating the cause of a garage fire in a townhome early Saturday morning that rendered the townhome uninhabitable.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned to the blaze at 2:15 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South.

Upon arrival at the townhome, firefighters found a well involved garage fire attached to an occupied multi-unit residence.

Within minutes of arrival, firefighters made certain all occupants were out of the building and extinguished the blaze, fire district officials said.

They also noted that working smoke detectors contributed to the early occupants’ early notification of the fire and enabled them to self-evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters.

No injuries were reported to either occupants or firefighters. However, the fire district said the residence was deemed uninhabitable and the garage unit sustained major damage.

An estimate on the amount of damage has yet to be determined, the fire district said.

The Aurora Fire Department and Plainfield Fire Protection District provided mutual aid to the scene, while the Montgomery and Countryside, Plainfield and Sugar Grove Fire Protection Districts provided station coverage at Oswego Fire Protection District stations while firefighters responded to the fire.