Pictured are the ABATE of Illinois, Inc. members who attended the annual ABATE Social Hour in South Dakota including: front row, Rich Amling, Paulette Korte, and Barb Amling; back row: Cliff Oleson (Open Roads ABATE), Bob Carroll (Thunder Rock ABATE), Linda Oleson (Open Roads ABATE), and Dennis “Cleaver” Yeager (Freeport ABATE). (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE)