BREAKING: Three injured in shooting at large gathering south of Yorkville

Three people were injured in a shooting that occurred at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township south of Yorkville, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred at a large gathering and was due to a dispute between attendees.

No one is in custody and the sheriff’s office said they are continuing their investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 630-553-5856 or email detectives@kendallcountyil.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.