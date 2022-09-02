Plano library lists September programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: now through Sept. 3. Open during regular library hours. Stop by to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, all items will be sold for $4 a bag. We’ll have many free books available after the sale ends.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, Sept. 8 and 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Card Making Class: Colorful Butterflies, Monday, Sept. 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Find your inner artist and have fun at the same time! Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Medicare Basics: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5:45 to 7 p.m. An overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here on the third Tuesday of each month to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “The Bookshop at Water’s End” by Patti Henry will be discussed. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome any time. No registration required.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Watergate: A Look Back: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. Fifty years later we’re still feeling the effects of Watergate, which became a showdown between a president and the people he was elected to serve. Professor John Morello from College of DuPage (and former NPR reporter during Watergate) will discuss the Senate Watergate Committee’s investigations, President Richard Nixon’s attempts to block the committee’s actions, what led to articles of impeachment, and Nixon’s resignation. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Bookworms: Monday, Sept. 12, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Registration required. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers.

Pizza and Pages (grades 3 - 5): Tuesday, Sept. 13 or Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! Join us in person or on Zoom. Registration required.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments, and stories. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Session 1: Sept. 14, 21, 28. Session 2: Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 9, 16. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Registration required. Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Session 1: Sept. 12, 19, 26. Session 2: Oct. 24, 31, and Nov. 7, 14. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.