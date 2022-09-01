Yorkville’s Hometown Days Festival is back today through Sunday

YORKVILLE – Yorkville’s annual Hometown Days Festival is back with fan favorites and new events, including a Pinewood Derby, from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road.

Everyone is invited to attend the family-oriented festival featuring a carnival, live entertainment, food, craft beer and more. The event is organized by the city of Yorkville and its Parks and Recreation Department.

Admission to the festival is $2 after 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Pinewood Derby

The Pinewood Derby will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 4, the last day of the festival. Design your own car and compete for the title in family and child divisions. Registration is $15 a car, derby car kit included.

Participants are encouraged to design cars for speed, show or both. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest two cars and best design in each age division.

Two divisions are offered, including a Family Division for all ages and a Child Division for those aged 15 and younger.

Cars are available for purchase at the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, 201 W. Hydraulic Ave. or Yorkville City Hall, 800 Game Farm Road, Yorkville until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Advance registration is required for participation and all competitors must use the car kit supplied with registration. Car kits come with a pre-shaped block of pinewood and wheels.

Additional approved components can be bought separately from third party suppliers as needed. Prepayment may be made online at yorkville.il.us/hometownderby.

Here’s a rundown on many of the events:

Ultimate Air Dogs Competition

Enjoy a show of courage and athletics from dogs and their owners as they jump off a dock into a pool of water while trying to catch a frisbee.

Come as a spectator or compete with your dog. Competitor registration is taken online at the Ultimate Air Dogs Website or on-site during the festival.

All dogs are welcome and must be able to swim. For information on the Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, visit Ultimate Air Dogs’ website or call the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department at 630-553-4357.

Competition times are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Live music

Hometown Days features a big lineup of popular musical acts.

The Yorkville Big Band will start off the festival with a performance from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Singers Tasha Layton and Rhett Walker will take the stage Friday. Layton will perform from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Walker’s show runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup includes Disney cover band The Little Mermen from noon to 2 p.m. The Country Night will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. while ’90s cover band Fool House will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

The popular Beatles tribute band American English starts Sunday’s musical entertainment with a show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maggie Speaks will take the stage from 2 to 4 p.m. Boy Band Review will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. while ’80s cover band Hi Infidelity will close out the festival with a show from 8 to 10 p.m.

Carnival

DRS Skinners’ Amusements is back again with a carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

For $25 per person, children of all ages can ride an unlimited amount of rides between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands are valid only on the day of purchase.

Baby contest

The annual baby contest will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Registration is at 5:15 p.m.

Participants may register for up to two categories and will be divided up by gender and age: 0 to 9 months and 10 to 18 months. Categories include craziest hair, biggest personality, biggest eyes, chubbiest cheeks, great smile, most teeth.

Big Band and barbecue

Join Senior Services Associates for a barbecue fundraiser featuring 5B’s Barbecue and the Yorkville Big Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dinners cost $16 for one or $30 for two.

Diners have a choice of two pork chops, half a barbecued chicken or a combination.

Yorkville Big Band from will perform classic hits from 5 to 7 p.m. To buy advance dinner tickets visit the Beecher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Road or call 630-553-5777.

Yorkville Junior Women’s Fall Craft Show

The Fall Craft Show hosted by the Yorkville Jr. Women’s Club will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This two-day event is held in conjunction with Hometown Days and features more than 50 craft vendors. For information or to become a craft show vendor call Teresa Wedeen at 630-605-1546.

Strut Your Mutt

Does your pet have the longest ears, best trick or the most beautiful eyes?

The Strut Your Mutt Competition will be Saturday morning.

Pets can be entered into two categories and are designated at registration, which begins at 10:45 a.m. with the competition starting at 11:15 a.m.

All pets are welcome; however, they must have valid tags and always be on a leash or caged.

Categories include smallest pet, largest pet, longest tail, best trick, longest fur, most beautiful eyes, longest ears, longest nose, best costume, pet and owner lookalike and people’s choice.

Pride and Joy Car Show

This Hometown Days favorite runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show is hosted by a live DJ and features classic cars in a variety of makes and models. Day-of registration will be accepted for $20 a vehicle starting at 9 a.m.