Plano police reports / Sept. 1, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Possession charge

Plano police arrested Johnathon Coulter, 27, of the 600 block of South Ben Street, Plano, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance after stopping a vehicle at 2:11 a.m Aug. 28 on Ben Street at School Street. Police said Coulter was taken to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Morgan Walter, 18, of the 500 block of West First Street, Sandwich, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle Walter was driving at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 25 on Little Rock Road at North Center Street. Police said Walter was released pending an appearance at the Kendall County courthouse in Yorkville.