Yorkville Legion hosting author who wrote of quest to learn of her father’s service in Vietnam War

Gold Star Daughter and author Dr. Lori Goss-Reaves will debut her new book that tells her story of finding out what happened to her father, Larry Goss, in Vietnam at the Yorkville American Legion from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Goss-Reaves will talk about how Yorkville resident and retired USMC Pvt. Camron Carter helped her find pieces of the puzzle that led her to the truth about her father’s time in Vietnam.

Senior Corpsman Goss saved Camron’s life after he was critically injured on February 14, 1968 in Calu, Vietnam. That battle became known as the battle of Valentine’s Ridge. Goss-Reaves’ father was killed later that day while treating and trying to protect another Marine in his care.

Carter and Goss-Reaves met in March of 2016. Carter shared his story of his injury in Vietnam. Goss-Reaves was able to use some of the information to find out more information about her father’s death.

Goss-Reaves’ book is currently climbing the charts on Amazon and everyone is invited to attend Sept. 11 book debut event.

See the reviews on Amazon by following this link to the book.

The Yorkville American Legion is located at 9054 Route 34 in Yorkville.