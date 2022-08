A 41 year-old Aurora man was injured in a traffic crash at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 29 south of Oswego.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 126 and Ridge Road in unincorporated NaAuSay Township.

The sheriff’s office said the injured motorist was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the crash is continuing.