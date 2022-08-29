Tickets ‘selling like crazy’ for Trace Adkins concert at Sandwich Fair

Tickets are “selling like crazy” for the Trace Adkins concert at this year’s Sandwich Fair, according to a fair official.

The popular country singer is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the fair which runs from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 15730 Pratt Road in Sandwich.

Larry Dannewitz, president of the fair’s Board of Directors since 2012, said tickets to the pit section for the Adkins concert have sold out and general admission tickets are going fast.

The Adkins concert is just one of the highlights of this year’s fair, which Dannewitz said will once again offer a unique blend of fair tradition and innovation.

“We try to keep some of the old while looking for new,” Dannewitz said. “That’s a fine line we walk every year. We always have been and always will be a very traditional-oriented fair.”

For general information on the fair including times, pricing, events and promotions, see the Sandwich Fair Preview.

With the exception of 2020 when the fair was shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been held annually since 1888, making it one of the oldest in the state of Illinois.

Since 2020, Dannewitz said they have added a lot of new vendors, but have also been able to keep many long-time vendors like the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, which has been a staple at the fair for 60 years.

Dannewitz said last year’s fair had perfect weather and they saw around 170,000 people throughout the weekend. He is expecting to duplicate and surpass that success this year.

“The more the merrier,” he said. “I think everybody is still a little bit anxious and wants to get out.”

Dannewitz said the fair has been seeing close to 200,000 people each year for the past couple decades.

Dannewitz said the proximity to Chicago and its suburbs helps draw a sizable crowd. He said the fair grounds are always in pristine shape, and with the trees’ colors in the fall, it gives-out-of-town guests something they don’t get in the city.

Dannewitz, who has been with the fair organization for the past 34 years, said technology has changed a lot of things at the fairgrounds. He said in recent years they have made several improvements to existing structures, adding amenities and are working to make the grounds as ADA accessible as possible.

Dannewitz said besides the rides and the Friday night concert, one of the biggest attractions is the wide variety of fair food.

“Nobody’s on a diet that week,” he said.

Dannewitz said one thing that sets the Sandwich Fair apart from other fairs are the exhibits.

“We really take pride in the number of the exhibitors we have,” he said.

In total, Dannewitz said there are usually around 25,000 entries competing in exhibits throughout the fair.

Another tradition Dannewitz noted was Otto’s Train, a steam-powered train built and operated by a local family that runs all weekend and will be celebrating its 70th year at the Sandwich Fair.

“Otto’s train is the only ride I ride anymore,” Dannewitz said.

Dannewitz said one of the best racing events at the fair isn’t on the main track. For Wednesday night’s Remote Control Race, a track is built in front of the grandstands where competitors will race RC cars. Guests can spectate for free from the stands.

Throughout the weekend, the Ag Land and Home Arts stages will feature a variety of local musicians, entertainers and competitions throughout each day included with admission. Strolling acts like mariachis and jugglers will also be found wandering the fair grounds.

The fair is a non profit organization, sustained by the profits from prior years. It is run by a board of directors, whose 13 members advise and oversee 43 superintendents, each of which command their own department of the fair.

Dannewitz said each year, the fair employs close to 400 total employees and volunteers and is always provides a boost to the Sandwich area economy.