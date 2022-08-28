IVT melodramas are back at this year’s Sandwich Fair

Indian Valley Theatre once again will perform its Melodramas in person at this year’s Sandwich Fair.

Audiences will be treated to two shows at the group’s tent, located at spot 262 near gate 3.

“Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie,” directed by Jim Steadman, will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m., Sept. 7, 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 9, 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

“Showtime on the Showboat,” directed by Linda Whaley, will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 8, noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and noon and 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Tickets will be $4 a person or $10 a family, cash or check only for each show.

For questions or information about the IVT Sandwich Fair Melodramas or Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.