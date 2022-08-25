Yorkville police reports / Aug. 25, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage reported

A resident of the 300 block of Mill Street reported criminal damage to a garage door at 1:48 a.m. on Aug. 13. Police are investigating.

Traffic stop nets charge

Brenda Carillo-Castro, 28, of the 400 block of Bangs Street in Aurora was charged with driving while license suspended after police made a traffic stop at 1:29 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the intersection of Route 34 and Cannonball Trail.

Minor injuries in vehicle crash

Three persons were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center with minor injuries resulting from a vehicle collision at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 20 on South Bridge Street (Route 47) near Tommy Hughes Way.

Felicia Caballero-Johnson, 37, of Lynwood was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. In addition to Caballero-Johnson, her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Arrest made in traffic stop

Anthony Azzara, 35, of Lemont was charged with no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 6:21 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Colonial Parkway and Route 126.

Drunken driving charge

Joseph Cikauskas, 62, of the 500 block of Redhorse Lane in Yorkville was charged with drunken driving at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Fox Street.

Identity theft reported

A resident of the 1500 block of Sienna Drive reported to police at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 18 that a Social Security number had been used in a case of identity theft.