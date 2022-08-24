Yorkville drag show opponents take protest to city council

YORKVILLE – The citizens opposing drag shows in Yorkville brought their protest before the City Council but came away frustrated.

The group, led by Yorkville resident Molly Krempski, appeared at the Aug. 23 Yorkville City Council meeting just two days after their demonstration in front of the Pinz Entertainment Center, which was hosting a sold-out drag show for patrons aged 21 and up.

“We are teaching people in Yorkville to degrade others’ humanity,” Krempski told the council. “Don’t think for a second that that will not impact the culture of this town.”

Krempski contends that the drag shows at Pinz, 1211 N. Bridge St., and Southbank Original Barbecue, 129 E. Hydraulic Ave., constitute adult entertainment and are in violation of city ordinance.

“Everything you need to keep this from happening in our town has already been written into the statutes,” Krempski said. “God help you if you don’t stand up and do your jobs,” she told the aldermen.

After the meeting, Mayor John Purcell reiterated his position that the shows are not in violation of city ordinance.

Brief video clips of the shows have been circulated by Krempski, who sent them to city officials.

A video from a show at Pinz appears to show a female patron casually touching the breast of a drag performer walking past her table, while a video purportedly from Southbank appears to show a performer’s buttocks.

Krempski asked the aldermen to confirm whether or not they had viewed the videos, but Purcell quickly interjected, telling Krempski that the council only would be listening to her remarks.

“This is not a discussion,” Purcell said.

Krempski said she has been calling and emailing city officials for two weeks “without receiving any kind of meaningful answer.”

Later, Purcell said he and other city officials spoke to Krempski on the telephone.

“I understand her passion but it is blatantly false that the city has not been responsive,” Purcell said.

The show at Pinz featured four drag queens who were well-covered in colorful dresses. While their language was at times colorful as well, no one was observed twerking, grabbing or making sexual advances.

Angel LeBare was the star of the drag show at Yorkville's Pinz Entertainment Center on Aug. 21, 2022. (Mark Foster)

The performers paraded between the tables, filled mostly with laughing female patrons who handed dollar bills to the drag artists.

Several other citizens who also had been present at the protest outside Pinz spoke to the council.

“If you don’t want to honor the laws then you need to change them,” Nancy Thompson of Newark said. “Yorkville is at a crossroads as to what kind of town it wants to be.”

Krempski’s husband Mike Krempski also addressed the council.

“Our goal is not to ban drag or to affect people’s First Amendment rights,” Krempski said. “We want the city and the council to uphold its ordinances.”

Krempski called the drag shows “sexually charged” and with “exposure of anatomical areas.”

After the meeting, several aldermen talked with the Krempskis and their supporters, but it was clear that the group was frustrated that there had not been a discussion on the council floor and that no action was to be taken.

The protesters have not been shy about expressing their religious faith. Before the council meeting, their demonstration outside included flags declaring “Jesus is King.”

Before entering the building, the group circled together for a prayer. Molly Krempski said she holds Bible study sessions at her home. Several of the protesters are from the Helmar Lutheran Church in Newark.