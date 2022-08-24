Oswego restricts parking near Oswego East High School on school days to village residents only; permits to cost $400

The village of Oswego has restricted on-street parking on school days within a one-mile radius of Oswego East High School.

The Village Board approved the restriction during a meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 23.

In a statement, the village said the Board voted to authorize the restriction to address parking concerns and to ensure village residents have adequate parking during school hours.

Students parking on the streets in the Prescott Mill subdivision east of the high school have been an ongoing concerning for subdivision residents and village officials.

Under the restriction, on-street parking on school days will be limited to village residents only in five designated zones located within one mile of the high school. (See map)

For village residents who do not reside in one of the zones, a permit is now required to legally park in the five zones between 7 a.m. and noon on school days. The annual cost for a permit is $400.

The ordinance requires that a permit must be obtained unless one of the following conditions applies:

The vehicle is registered to a resident in that zone. Any resident whose vehicle is registered to an address in that zone may park without a permit.

The vehicle is a commercial or business vehicle and conducting business in that zone. Contractors, delivery trucks, and vehicles providing service or repair are exempt.

The vehicle is parked for emergency purposes.

Village residents who wish to park in one of the zones but do not live there may apply for an annual permit. Only 25 permits will be issued for each zone. Virtual permits will be linked to license plate numbers therefore no physical permits will be issued. Individuals who reside outside village limits are not eligible to apply for zone permits.

Applications and a map of the restricted parking zones are available on the village’s website at oswegoil.org/parking.

Oswego police will issue written warnings to violators during the first 30 days, after which tickets will be issued, including a $250 fine per occurrence.