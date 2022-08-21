Waubonsee announces Dr. Christine J. Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund

Waubonsee Community College has established the Dr. Christine J. Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund, in recognition of Dr. Sobek’s 21 years of distinguished service, commitment, leadership and contributions as president of the college.

The Dr. Christine J. Sobek Endowed Scholarship Fund will pave the way for students to fully experience the power of education to change lives through involvement. The purpose of this scholarship opportunity is to encourage students to explore leadership opportunities as part of their experiences at Waubonsee. The scholarship will be open to returning students with a grade point average of at least 2.5. Applicants will be asked to provide an essay response regarding their interest and/or experience with leadership opportunities at Waubonsee. One award of $1,000 will be awarded annually and may be utilized for tuition, fees or books.