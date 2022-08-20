Kendall County youth showcase STEM and art projects during August 4-H shows

Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of the 4-H Results from the 2022 Kendall County 4-H Shows. Part 1 featured the animal show results.

Local youth shared talents, skills and knowledge through 4-H projects at the Kendall County 4-H shows this August at the Kendall County Fairgrounds.

“4-H show season is an important – and fun – part of every summer for our members,” Kim Eisnaugle, 4-H Youth Development Program coordinator, said. “They get to demonstrate what they’ve learned and accomplished throughout the whole year and make memories with their friends and families.”

Through their 4-H projects, members try new things, build knowledge, and develop life skills to help them now and in the future. They can explore hundreds of projects in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition, and STEM. The 4-H conference judging process provides youth with experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

For sisters Emily and Sydney Reppy, this marked their last 4-H show season. They said they value not only the project skills they gained over the years, but also other 4H experiences.

“4-H is a way to get involved with your community. I’ve gained many life skills through the service and learning opportunities 4-H has provided,” Sydney said.

Emily added, “For me, 4-H is an opportunity for personal development. It has given me the chance to learn and teach others through leadership and service.”

Both plan to come back and volunteer with Illinois 4-H next year, and they’re not alone.

Each summer, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such a trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H shows to offset additional expenses.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” Eisnaugle said. “Thank you to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”

The 2022 Kendall County Fair 4-H general project show results are listed by project area, 4-H member name, and 4-H club.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 4-H’er Jenna Green of Oswego presents her family heritage project to volunteer Anne Sears of Plano during Kendall County 4-H conference judging at the county fairgrounds in Yorkville. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Awards of Excellence

Animal Sciences: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club

Civic Engagement: Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Clothing & Sewing: Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Annabella Lovero, La Menu Modelle 4-H Club; Allison Wallin, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club; Ania Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Creative Arts | Photography: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Emily Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club

Creative Arts (includes Creative Writing, Communications, Interior Design): Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Annabelle Reeder, Spanglish 4-H Club

Environment (includes Natural Resources, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife, Entomology, Geology): Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Matias Habib, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Food Systems (includes Crops, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Plant and Soil Sciences): Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Ty Steffen, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club; Natalie Walsh, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Healthy Living (includes Foods, Cooking, Sports Nutrition, Child Development, and Health): Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Sydney Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; John Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Grace Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math): Emerson Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Emily Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Nathan Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Lukas Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Cameron Rodriguez, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club

Visual Arts: Ava DeBolt, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Emily Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Sydney Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Ava Perreault, Rebels, Renegades, and Rogues 4-H Club; Therese Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

State Fair Delegates and Alternates

Many Kendall County 4-H youth had the opportunity to represent their communities at the Illinois 4-H state show Aug. 14 in Springfield.

Delegates: Emerson Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club; Ava DeBolt, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Ximena DelToro, Little Rockets 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Matias Habib, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Grace Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Jack Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Jacob Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Alivia Kellogg, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; John Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Tawney Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Therese Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club; Nathan Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Annabella Lovero, LaMenu Modelle 4-H Club; Katherine Marchese, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club; Ania Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club; Annabelle Reeder, Spanglish 4-H Club; Emily Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Sydney Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Cameron Rodriguez, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Jacob Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Toby Steffen, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Ty Steffen, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Adelle Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Elizabeth Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Carter Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Alternates: Clair Anderson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Michael Fitzgerald, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club; Sofie Heidrich, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; John Kellogg, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Lukas Kwiatkowski, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club; Annabella Lovero, LaMenu Modelle 4-H Club; Abigail Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club; Ava Perrault, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club; Michaela Persico, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club; Annabelle Reeder, Spanglish 4-H Club; Emily Reppy, Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club; Hannah Severson, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; Leah Thanepohn, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club; Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club; Brooklyn Wallin, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club; Natalie Walsh, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

“4-H programs and experiences strive to help youth gain a sense of belonging, develop independence, give back to their communities, and master skills,” Eisnaugle said. “The annual 4-H shows at the fair bring it all together as we celebrate the completion of this 4-H year and look ahead to a new 4-H year in the fall.”