Kendall County 4-H members learn and grow through animal projects and shows

Editor’s Note: This is part 1 of the 4-H Results from the 2022 Kendall County 4-H Shows. Part 2 will feature the general projects show results.

This summer, scores of local youth shared their 4-H projects and showed animals during the Kendall County 4-H shows, many of which took place Aug. 2 to 6 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds.

“4-H show season is an important – and fun – part of every summer for our members,” Kim Eisnaugle, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator, said. “They get to demonstrate what they’ve learned and accomplished throughout the whole year and make memories with their friends and families.”

Through their 4-H projects, members try new things, build knowledge and develop life skills to help them now and in the future. They can explore hundreds of projects in seven areas of study: animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.

“4-H gave me the opportunity to try a lot of new things and to try something different each year within my projects,” said 4-H graduate Jessica Carlson of Plano. Carlson just completed her last 4-H show season. “Through 4-H, I also was given many opportunities to grow as a person at conferences and as leader within my club. I have met many people, gained new experiences, and learned lifelong skills. I am sad that my time is done with 4-H, but I will always carry the memories I have created with many of my friends and my animals at the fair each year.”

The 4-H animal shows and 4-H conference judging process provide youth with valuable experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

Each summer, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows or by sponsoring awards such as trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H shows to offset additional expenses.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” Eisnaugle said. “Thank you to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”

The 2022 4-H Show sponsors included the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association; MTH Tool Company; Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education; Heartland Bank and Trust Company; Kellogg Farms; Meadowvale Inc.; FS Grain LLC; Friends of Sue Rezin; Frank & Cheryl Keller; Kendall County Home & Community Education; Fruland family - In Memory of Robert Fruland; Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply Company; Wyffels Hybrids - Don Brummel; Lori Haff-DeLancy; Robin Richards McCoy; Alanna Olson; Bev Popp; and the Sucich family.

The 2022 4-H Award sponsors were Blain’s Farm & Fleet; Gary Brigel; V. Robert Brummel Memorial; Lisa Casbarian, Realtor; Conservation Foundation; Noel Cryder Builders; Jerry Dalton Memorial; Fitzgerald family; FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisor; Forget-Me-Not Flowers & Gifts; FS Grain LLC; Robert Fruland Memorial; Delbert Gabel Memorial; Jim & Beth Garbelman; Grainco FS Inc.; Heartland Bank & Trust; Carolyn Herren Memorial; Ron & Patsy Hirsch; Frank and Cheryl Keller; Kellogg Farms; Kendall County Home & Community Education; Kendall County Horse Show Association; Kendall County Pork Producers; Kendall-Grundy Beef Association; Koch Quarter Horses; Meadowvale Inc.; Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply; MTH Tool Company; Debbie Murray; The Olah Family; Alana Olson; P & W Foundry; James Paul Memorial; Mary Ann Petersen; Pete Petersen Memorial; Bev Popp; State Sen. Sue Rezin; Robin Richards McCoy; Sandwich Veterinary Hospital; Gordon and Ruth Schobert Memorial; Robert (Bob) Schwartz Memorial; Shala Farms; Southwest Real Estate; The Subat family; The Sucich family; Thanepohn family; Winding Creek Nursery; Wyffels Hybrids; and Yorkville Junior Women’s Club.

The 2022 Kendall County Fair 4-H animal show results are as follows: (listed by award, 4-H member name, and 4-H club). Part two of the results, featuring general projects shows, will appear next week.

BEEF

• Champion Breeding Animal: Jenna Setchell, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Breeding Animal: Jolie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Market Animal: Jolie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Market Animal: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Jacey Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Bailey Brummel, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Jolie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids, 4-H Club.

Kendall-Grundy Beef Association Contest

• Rate of Gain Champion: Cecilia Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

•Live Evaluation Champion: Haley Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

CAT

• Best Cat in Show: Joey Ralston, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Female Cat: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Spay Cat: Ella Buddy, LaMenu Modelle 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Spay Cat: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Neuter Cat: Joey Ralston, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Neuter Cat: Marcella Schultz, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club.

DAIRY

• Champion Dairy Cow: Sadie Grace Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

DOG (June 22)

• Best Dog in Show: Emily Wacker, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Champion Dog Care 1: Ronnie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Dog Care 2: Emily Wacker, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Dog Care 2: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club.

• Champion Beginner Novice Obedience: Alexis Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Champion Pre-Novice Obedience: Emily Wacker, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Champion Novice Obedience: Ronnie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Novice Obedience: Trevor Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Rally Obedience: Emily Wacker, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rally Obedience: Ronnie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Emily Wacker, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Senior Showmanship: Trevor Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Junior Showmanship: Alexis Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

GOAT

• Champion Dairy Goat: Jessica Carlson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Jessica Carlson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Wether Goat: Easton Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Wether Goat: Jessica Carlson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Boer Doe Goat: Easton Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Boer Doe Goat: Jessica Carlson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Annalee Korzik, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Easton Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Jessica Carlson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Abigail Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

HORSE & PONY (July 16)

• Sr. English High Point: Sophie Bordelais, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club.

• Reserve Sr. English High Point: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Jr. English High Point: Audrey McAssey, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Novice High Point: Jenna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club.

• Reserve Novice High Point: Scarlett Parcels, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club.

• Sr. Western High Point: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club

• Reserve Sr. Western High Point: Sara Buss, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Jr. Western High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Jr. Western High Point: Joel Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Sr. Gaming High Point: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Vincent Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Jr. Gaming High Point: Joel Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Jr. Gaming High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

POULTRY

• Champion Cockerel: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Cockerel: Noah Lohrey.

• Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey.

• Champion Poultry Meat Pen: Zadie Bleuer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Poultry: Kiptyn Bleuer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Waterfowl/Turkey/Other: Kiptyn Bleuer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Waterfowl/Turkey/Other: Kiptyn Bleuer.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Nathanael Vickery, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Egg Production: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Egg Production: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Champion Hen: Lilianna Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Hen: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

RABBITS

• Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best in Show: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

• Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best 6-Class Rabbit: Brynn Ripsky, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club.

• Best 4-Class Rabbit: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best 4-Class Rabbit: Audrey McAssey, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Audrey McAssey, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Anna Green, Rebels, Renegades and Rogues 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

SHEEP

• Champion Ewe: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Reserve Champion Ewe: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Champion Ram: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Champion Single Market Lamb: Sadie Grace Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers.

• Reserve Champion Single Market Lamb: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Weston Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Weston Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Molly Hohmann, The Dream Catchers.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Sadie Grace Nelson, Stagecoach Trailblazers.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

SWINE

• Champion Crossbred Barrow: Tucker Whiteaker, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Purebred Barrow: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow: Eli Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Market Gilt: Nate Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Clayton Anderson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Barrow Overall: Tucker Whiteaker, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Barrow Overall: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Breeding Gilt: Eli Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Clayton Anderson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Clair Anderson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Easton Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Tanner Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Clayton Anderson, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

MASTER SHOWMANSHIP

• Champion: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

“4-H programs and experiences strive to help youth gain a sense of belonging, develop independence, give back to their communities, and master skills,” Eisnaugle said. “The annual 4-H shows at the fair bring it all together as we celebrate the completion of this 4-H year and look ahead to a new 4-H year in the fall.”