Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Patrol Deputy Jacquelyn Mielke has been named Employee of the Second Quarter. A supervisor of the Patrol Division nominated her for her exemplary performance.

Mielke has been a patrol deputy with the Sheriff’s Office since March of 2019. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, she has provided exemplary service to the Sheriff’s Office and the community. Mielke recently completed Field Training Officer (FTO) school and is now working with new deputies to help them become productive and safe members of the Kendall County team.

She was involved in rescuing an individual from a pond, helping to safely remove the individual from the water. She has been involved in several calls for service where she utilized her ability to de-escalate tense situations which could have led to potentially dangerous interactions for everyone involved. Mielke has been a great role model and a leader on her shift and has proven to be a great benefit to not only the agency but also to the citizens of Kendall County.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, co.kendall.il.us/sheriff, or call the Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-7500 for information.