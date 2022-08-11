Yorkville police reports / Aug. 11, 2022

Information in Aug. 11, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Surveillance video leads to charge

Video from a business surveillance camera resulted in traffic charges against a Yorkville woman.

Gidget Walls, 50, of the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road was charged with failure to exchange information and damaging an unattended vehicle in connection with an incident at 4:37 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of Marketview Drive.

Police said a vehicle driven by Walls stuck the rear end of an unoccupied vehicle parked in the lot. Walls backed her vehicle away from the collision and parked elsewhere in the lot, police said.