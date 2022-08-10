DeKalb County youth philanthropy program seeks high school members

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy begins its 14th year as a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation this fall. The mission of YEP is to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County. YEP is open for applications and is seeking members from DeKalb, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich, and Somonauk high schools. Interested students can apply online at dekalbccf.org/yep. Deadline to apply is Sept. 2.

YEP is free and open to all high school students in DeKalb County. Members are familiarized with nonprofits, build an understanding of philanthropy, and are introduced to grantmaking. A large portion of the year is spent on grantmaking. Members learn to analyze grant applications, conduct site visits, and identify the potential impact on other youth in DeKalb County. Last year, the YEP committee granted $17,023 to 14 organizations for a variety of youth serving programs and projects.

Through monthly meetings and volunteer events, YEP creates friendships, builds leadership and offers multiple learning opportunities to enhance social and analytical skills.

High school students interested in joining YEP must submit an application prior to the Sept. 2 deadline. To keep the focus on being a countywide committee, a membership cap is in place per high school. Learn more or apply online at dekalbccf.org/yep. For questions or information, contact YEP Staff Advisor Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or noah@dekalbccf.org.