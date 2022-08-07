Au Sable Grove Presbyterian Church hosting 5K race in Yorkville to benefit food pantry

Au Sable Grove Presbyterian Church, 5021 Wheeler Road in Yorkville, is hosting a 5K Fun Run to Out Run Hunger in the community Aug. 27. The public is invited to participate. All proceeds from the run will benefit the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

The run will be organized at the church beginning at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Walk Run is $15 a participant; the 5K Family Fun Run is $30 a runner or $100 for a family.

Registration can be done online at: ausablegrove.org/out-run-hunger-5k.

An ice cream social will take place at the completion of the run.