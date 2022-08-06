Yorkville Public Library announces adult programming for August

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Internet to Go--Laptop Kits and Hotspots: Great for schoolwork, creating resumes, filling out job applications, streaming entertainment, and more. Hotspots and Laptop Kits (which include a hotspot) check out for two weeks at a time and are available to Yorkville Library patrons ages 18 and older.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. In this series of computer classes, library staff will help senior patrons understand the basics of their home computer or laptop, helping them become more familiar with basic skills and comfortable with the devices. Internet Basics - Aug. 9; File Management Basics - Aug. 16; Computer Maintenance Basics - Aug. 23; Email Basics - Aug. 30.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the Quiet Reading Room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Aug. 5 and 19, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Aug. 4, 11 18 and 25, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Aug, 10, noon in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

“Maker Tuesday” Craft Programs: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. This month our crafters are going to teach bow loom weaving, an ancient weaving technique used by cultures around the world to weave narrow beaded bands. Participants will receive a bow loom to take home along with several simple projects and ideas for more . Registration required.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the thirdThursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. The movie for August is West Side Story, the 2021 Academy Award winning musical from director Stephen Speilberg that tells the story of two star-crossed lovers in 20th century New York. Registration is required.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. in person and via Zoom. Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. No registration is required. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us