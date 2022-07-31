Waubonsee receives Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Grant

Waubonsee Community College has received an $800,000 federal grant from the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity. The grant provides equitable access to higher education by removing financial barriers for individuals interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education and will be disbursed over three years at Waubonsee.

ECACE was established as part of a broader statewide initiative to advance racial equity and serve the needs of the incumbent early childhood workforce. The grant aims to make college accessible, affordable and attainable, and to even the playing field for a large population of minority child care providers in underserved communities who may earn low wages. Families across the state will benefit from better outcomes in early childhood education as more and more early child care workers become credentialed. Additionally, the early childhood workforce will be positioned to command a higher income and enjoy a better quality of life as they advance professionally, all of which have a direct and tangible economic advantage in underserved communities.

Any individual who has ever worked or is currently working in early childhood education, including home day care, and is interested in pursuing additional educational credentials at Waubonsee, may benefit from this grant through receipt of the ECACE Scholarship.

The ECACE Scholarship is available for the 2022-23 academic year and can cover up to the total cost of attendance after other financial aid sources are received – expenses such as tuition and fees, room and board, and books and supplies. Recipients of the scholarship must continue or return to teaching in the field of early child care in Illinois after they complete their program of study.

“As an institution, we are honored to participate in the consortium actively and to complete this important work with a focus on racial equity,” Sharon Garcia, executive dean for liberal arts and sciences said in a news release.

“The funding will meet our students’ educational needs by holistically supporting our students’ goals of completion,” Garcia said. “Students will learn critical skills necessary to meet the demands of the early childhood workforce, and as a result, they will be connected to reputable employers.”

Waubonsee’s early childhood education program offers degrees and certificates in various specialty areas for teaching or administration. Upon completion, students will stand out to employers by obtaining credentials recognized by the Gateways to Opportunities: Illinois Professional Development System.

Students interested in taking advantage of this grant funding are encouraged to enroll in Waubonsee’s early childhood education program and apply for the ECACE Scholarship. To learn about the scholarship and to apply, go to isac.org/ECACEscholarship.