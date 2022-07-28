Plano police reports / July 28, 2022

Information in Plano Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Jorge Flores-Salinas, 24, of the 300 block of West Street, Plano, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:33 a.m. July 24 on Little Rock and Galena roads. Police said Flores-Salinas was released at the scene pending a court appearance.

Man cited after vehicle stopped

Plano police ticketed Gabriel Rodriguez, 20, of the 300 block of West School Street, Plano, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:25 p.m. July 24 on Route 34 at Lakewood Springs Drive. Rodriguez was released at the scene pending a court appearance.