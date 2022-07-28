Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 28, 2022

Information in Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from from the Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in the reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of trespassing that they were notified of at 1:24 p.m. July 25 in the 0-99 block of Yorkville Road in Bristol township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal defacement of property at 4:18 p.m. July 25 in the 0-99 block of Route 25 in Oswego Township.

Passenger arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lydia B. Chavez, 37, of the 0-99 block of Primrose Lane, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle she was a passenger in at 9:27 p.m. July 25 in the area of Goodwin and Reading drives in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Chavez was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Chavez was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Protection order violation report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 11 p.m. July 25 in the 1100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Obstructing among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Amos B. Bamibe, 20, of the 0-99 block of West Anchor Drive, Oswego, on charges of obstructing a peace officer and possession of cannabis at 12:12 a.m. July 26 in the area of West Anchor Drive and Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Bamibe obstructed numerous lawful commands made by deputies. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Hit-and-run focus of investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that they took at 5:33 a.m. July 24 in the 100 block of Dolores Road in Oswego Township.

Arrest made after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies cited Joshua Shepherd, 47, of the 0-99 block of Larkspur Lane, Bristol Township, for driving on a suspended license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 5 p.m. July 23 on Willow Lane near Galena Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Shepherd was taken into custody on a Kendall County body writ, a warrant for being in civil contempt of court. The sheriff’s office said Shepherd was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft they took at 6:42 p.m. July 23 in the 200 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill.

Fraud reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a fraud they took at 3:27 p.m. July 22 in the 4000 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township.

Battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 9:10 p.m. July 22 in the 8500 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:11 a.m. July 21 in the 8000 block of Galena Road, Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Motor vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft of a motor vehicle that they took at 9:38 a.m. July 21 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Criminal damage to property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 5:23 p.m. July 21 in the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

Cited for speeding 105 mph

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Ethan R. Hedden, 21, of the 20000 block of South Wildgrass Turn, Monee, with speeding 105 mph in a 55 mph zone at 6:47 p.m. July 21 in the area of Ridge and Wheeler roads south of Oswego. Police said Hedden was released on a recognizance bond..

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Prem K. Jekki, 26, of the 100 block of Highpoint Drive, Romeoville, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:42 a.m. July 22 on Route 30 near Lincoln Station Drive in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Jekki was transported to the county jail for processing.

Damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to state supported property at 8:39 a.m. July 20 at the county government campus in the 1100 block of Cornell Lane in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Damage to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 2:03 p.m. July 20 of criminal damage done to a vehicle in the area of Route 71 and Ottawa Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Boulder Hill hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:27 p.m. July 20 in the 0-99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

One injured, one cited in hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies took a report a hit-and-run traffic crash that resulted in injuries to a 46-year-old Yorkville man that occurred at 7:07 p.m. July 20 in the area of Plainfield and Collins roads near Oswego. The sheriff’s office said the Yorkville man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Hector R. Rosa, III, 21, of the 300 block of Oak Street, North Aurora, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield at an intersection. Deputies issued Rosa a recognizance bond at the scene and he was released.

Criminal damage to property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:02 a.m. July 19 in the 0-100 block of Crestview Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Domestic incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a report of a domestic battery that they took at 1:15 p.m. July 19 in the 0-100 block of Crescent Court in Oswego Township.