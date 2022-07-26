Sandwich City Council votes to expand school zone, reduce speed limit

The Sandwich City Council voted to expand a school traffic zone onto South Main St. at a July 25 meeting, reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 mph.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of the expansion of the zone onto Main St. from the Sandwich Public Library to Rt. 34. Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson was absent and Alderman Rich Robinson served as mayor pro tem in Mayor Todd Latham’s absence.

Currently, Lions Rd. and Wells St. are both 20 mph school zones, while S. Main St. is a 30 mph limit.

The Council began discussions on how to make the walk safer for children who have to cross Main St. on their route to school at a July 5 meeting.

At the July 5 meeting, Latham asked council members to examine the school zone streets and come back with the locations they think need crosswalks and increased signage.

“We’re looking at safety for our students, for our parents, for our crossing guards,” Latham said, adding, “It’s probably long overdue.”

Latham said the goal is to have the school zone modifications implemented before the school year begins.