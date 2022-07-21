Plano police reports / July 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery charges

Plano police arrested Ashley Torres, 31, of the 600 block of Deames Street, Plano, at 7:49 a.m. July 18 at her residence on two-count charges of domestic battery. Police said Torres was transported to the county jail in Yorkville to await a bond call.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Giovanny Perez, 19, of the 800 block of Spring Street, Aurora, with aggravated speeding after stopping vehicle he was driving at 1 a.m. July 17 on Route 34 at Cannonball Trail. Police said Perez’s vehicle was traveling at 101 mph in a 45 mph zone when it was pulled over.

Motorist issued two citations

Plano police ticketed Jose M. Guerra, 23, of the 300 block of Keller Street, Plano, for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after stopping vehicle he was driving at 9:11 p.m. July 14 on Route 34 at Hale Street. Police said Guerra was given a court date.

Domestic battery arrest

Plano police arrested Kyle G. Molkentine, 25, of the 700 block of East North Street, Plano, at 9:09 a.m. July 12 at his residence on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Police said they were summoned to the residence on a report of a female yelling for help. Police said Molkentine was transported to the county jail pending a bond call.