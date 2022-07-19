Scooter’s Coffee now open in Sandwich, coming soon to Plano

Scooter’s Coffee is now open in Sandwich and Kendall County-area residents can expect to see more of the Scooter’s name, with another location under construction in Plano and plans for more soon to come.

Scooter’s Coffee opened its doors July 5 at 1208 E. Church St. (Route 34) in Sandwich, and part owner John Huff said business has been fantastic.

“The community response, and the number of customers was far more than we expected,” Huff said.

The menu features an array of iced and blended drinks, smoothies and Red Bull-infused drinks along with a variety of food served all day. Huff said some of the most popular food items have been the everything breakfast bagel and the maple waffle sandwich.

Huff said they have tentative plans for a grand opening event Aug. 12 at the Sandwich location.

“We emphasize what the Scooter’s brand is all about,” Huff said, “amazing people, amazing drinks, amazingly fast.”

Huff said he decided to invest in a Scooter’s franchise with his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Hope Huff, because the company’s values matched their families’ personal values.

“There’s four words: love, courage, integrity, and humility,” Huff said. “That’s their company values, that’s what they instill in their people, and those are four really important values for our family, and that’s how we run our business.”

Huff said they chose to open in Sandwich and Plano because there aren’t many Scooter’s locations in Illinois, and they were looking for small- to medium-sized communities on busy highways with the potential for growth.

The Plano location currently is under construction at 15 W. South St. (Route 34), fewer than 4 miles down the road from the Sandwich location.

Huff said they are eyeing Aug. 29 as a tentative opening date in Plano, with plans for a potential fourth and fifth location coming to the area soon.