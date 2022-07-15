Waubonsee president, trustees receive statewide recognition

Rebecca Oliver, chairwoman of the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees, and James K. Michels, P.E., were recognized for their volunteer service by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association at the June 10 ICCTA Annual Convention in Chicago. Oliver was recognized with a 25-Year Trustee Service Award and Michels with a 35-Year Trustee Service Award. Two notable achievements during their tenure include the development and completion of the 2020 College Master Plan and achieving a bond rating of Aa1 from Moody’s Investors Services.

Waubonsee’s 2020 College Master Plan was developed in 2001 shortly after Dr. Christine J. Sobek became president of the college. Resulting in five new buildings on the Sugar Grove Campus and two new campuses, the 2020 College Master Plan was completed in 2015, five years ahead of schedule and on budget. In 2011, the college’s bond rating was raised to Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Services as part of two debt refinancing processes that reduced the college’s debt service by $5.1 million, resulting in taxpayer savings. This rating has been maintained despite several years without a state budget followed by a global pandemic.

In addition, Sobek, was recognized by ICCTA with a Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is presented to persons who have made a significant contribution to ICCTA, the Illinois system, or an individual member college. Sobek, who has announced her plans to retire effective Jan. 4, 2023, currently is the longest serving community college president in Illinois.