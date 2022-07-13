River Fest: family fun and country music return to Yorkville this weekend

Yorkville’s River Fest is returning to Riverfront Park this Friday and Saturday with country music, food, and activities for the whole family.

Organized by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will kick off Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring Chicago country cover band, Gone Country, taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at noon, with live country music from noon to 10 p.m. from Yankee Cowboy, In the Stix and Whiskey Romance, and events for kids throughout the day.

Yorkville Superintendent of Recreation, Shay Remus, said the typical turnout at River Fest is about 7,500 people. Based on the response the event has received online, she expects to see the same, if not more this year.

On Saturday, kids at the festival are invited to participate in a piñata every 90 minutes and Disney meet and greets featuring Moana and Encanto characters. There will also be an Encanto themed adventure and a Moana themed obstacle course.

Families and children 10 and older can enter the cardboard boat race, in which contestants will race in their homemade boats on the river. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. and is $10 per boat. Boats must arrive fully constructed and life vests, helmets and paddles will be supplied. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest boat and the best in show. See the River Fest website for a full list of rules and approved construction materials.

Adults are invited to participate in a craft beer tasting sponsored by Valley Chimney Sweep & Restoration. The tasting will cost $15 per person or $25 per couple and will include six samples of local craft beers, a souvenir glass and a 14 ounce beer of your choice. Registration will begin Saturday, and will be cash-only.

Food will be provided throughout the weekend by Rosati’s, Pepe’s, Trinity Church and the Knights of Columbus, with Grandma Rosie’s serving ice cream and desserts.

Remus said the festival started as a ribs competition, similar to Rib Fest in Naperville, but turned into a more of a celebration of the city and its businesses coming together when they began collaborating with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city took over as the sole host of the festival when they returned last year after not hosting the event due to COVID-19.

Free parking is available near the event, see the parking map for details. For more details about the activities, music, food and drink, visit the River Fest website.