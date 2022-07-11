One injured in Oswego theater fire

One person suffered minor injuries in a fire on July 8 at the Classic Cinemas Kendall 11 in Oswego.

The Oswego Fire Protection District responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the movie theater at 95 Fifth St. for the report of a fire in a boiler room on the second floor.

When firefighters arrived the theater was being evacuated and the sprinkler system was activated. Fire crews found the blaze had been extinguished by the sprinklers.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty water heater.

An employee was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Area fire departments assisting included Bristol-Kendall, Aurora, Montgomery, Sugar Grove and Naperville.