Yorkville mayor to seek re-election next year

YORKVILLE -- Yorkville Mayor John Purcell will seek re-election to a second term in next year’s municipal election.

Purcell was elected mayor in 2019 after serving more than 18 years on the Kendall County Board.

The mayor said he will run on a record of achievement and working closely with the Yorkville City Council.

“I really like working with the council,” Purcell said. “We’re all practical. We’re not fighting. We’re getting things done.”

Purcell cited efforts to keep Yorkville businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and work with the county government to open a vaccine hub in the city.

The same building which served as the vaccination center is now being renovated to become the new Yorkville City Hall.

The mayor said the city is gaining a new government center and police station at half the cost of constructing a new building.

Purcell also pointed to the city’s work along with Oswego and Montgomery to establish a new water supply by connecting to Lake Michigan via the DuPage Water Commission.

There are many city projects Purcell wants to see through, including downtown redevelopment and construction of a new facility for the Public Works Department.

“We need a long-term solution for public works,” Purcell said.

The mayor believes his approach is resonating with residents.

“You’ve got to be flexible in government and to be responsive to people,” Purcell said.