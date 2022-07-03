Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

July 2012

Drought conditions are being compared to one of the worst years in recent memory, 1988.

July 2007

More than 600 people and a full contingent of emergency personnel searched Silver Springs State Park looking for a missing Plainfield woman, Lisa Stebic. Plainfield Police said they are searching the area because the Stebic family visited it frequently. Nothing was found.

July 2002

For the first time in its 30-year history, Countryside Shopping Center has changed hands. Owner Virginia Purcell and Robert Corwin sold the mall to Harold and Rebecca Oliver of Yorkville.

July 1997

The Yorkville City Council voted 6-2 against letting Bristol residents vote on whether or not to incorporate.

Bristol-Kendall Fire officials are planning a new fire station in the Fox Industrial Park off Route 47 on the south side of Yorkville.

July 1992

The movie “A League of Their Own” made it to theaters this month. Mary Lou Baskovich of Plano played in the All-American Girls Baseball League from 1949 to 1951.

July 1987

Saying Jeffrey Israel had “terrorized the entire community” Judge Wilson Burnell sentenced the Joliet man to a total of 45 years in prison for the aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a Yorkville girl in April of this year.

July 1982

A fire gutted Azem’s Country Inn Steak House at Route 34 and Tuma Road. Damage was estimate at more than $100,000 and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire that “looks suspicious.”

July 1977

A 22-year-old Wheaton pilot died when his single engine plane crashed into a corn field on Hale Street Road just south of Plano.

July 1972

Data from the 1970 census released this week shows the average Kendall County resident earned $11,929 per year. Statewide average is $10,959.

July 1967

Kendall County Board voted to issue bonds to construct a bridge over the Fox River south of Plano and the Battle of the Bridge is on. Dr. Edith Farnsworth, owner of property nearby and the Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed glass house (Farnsworth House) is objecting, stating the new bridge and approachway will destroy her property and come within 200 feet of her home.

July 1962

Frank Willman Jr. won the big Fourth of July Coaster Contest by riding his vehicle a little over 242 feet. Second was John Lomen, third, John Trummel; fourth, Billy Karkow; fifth, John Woodward.

July 1957

Lightning struck a barn on the Wheeler farm in NaAuSay Township, destroying it. This barn was built in the summer 1892, after lighting struck an identical sized barn on the site and destroyed it. A corn crib near the barn withstood both the 1892 and 1957 fires.

July 1952

A ground observation post for aircraft is functioning in Plattville on the lawn of the Paul Leifheit home. A 24-hour vigil is kept, each person being on duty for two hours. Volunteers for the night watch are urgently needed. Give them a call and be an observer: “Observation Skyward”.

July 1947

The Yorkville Village Board met in extra session and adjourned after organizing a police force. The board hired three of Sheriff William Hayden’s deputies, Ralph Blake, Winifred Prickett and Duane Hayden, to act as village policemen. These men will act at various times throughout the week with an eye to traffic violations, general police work and last but not least, our alcoholics. The deputies enter on their duties with the unswerving backing of the board and will do their utmost to bring order to the village.

July 1942

The use of fireworks and firecrackers in the village of Yorkville is banned. Let the men at the front do the shooting where it will do the most good. Injuries sustained on the home front take the serums and medication they need elsewhere. Be thoughtful of your neighbor and omit the usual Fourth of July din.

July 1937

One of the major news events was the oiling of the streets in our little village. Nasty men came and spread black oil all over our streets. Then some very nice men came along and put nice yellow sand all over the oil. It was a mess for a while but housewives are glad to have the dust and dirt stay on the road instead of floating into the house.

July 1932

What was billed as a demonstration of the economic independence of the American farmer in an almost simultaneous in 95 Illinois counties on July Fourth. In Kendall County, 200 cars formed a parade two miles long, starting in Yorkville and winding its way over 50 miles through the county. There were 4-H Club floats among the vehicles with persistent clanging dinner bills which rang out the demand for a new deal for agriculture. A crowd of 5,500 crowded House’s Grove Forest Preserve in Seward Township for a speech by R. J. Hamilton of the Chicago Farm Bureau office.

July 1927

The west side of Bridge Street has been cleaned up with fresh paint and lots of work. The east side of the street is not in such bad condition, the buildings presenting a favorable effect. Now let’s get the street in shape that we who boost Yorkville need not be ashamed to see the cigarette and cigar butts, the waste paper and filth in the gutters.

July 1922

Highway news: Arrangements are being made to obtain the right of way from Plano to Sandwich and in Bristol Township on the north side of the river. Work will start on the cement road this fall and it will not be long now before the people of Yorkville and vicinity will be able to go to Aurora on cement the entire distance.

July 1917

No new cases of scarlet fever have broken out in Seward Township during the past several days, except in the Fosen family, the sixth case being cared for there.

July 1912

The annual reunion of the Lisbon Center School drew about 125 former students and teachers. As one man was entering the school grounds in his big automobile he accidentally struck a 9-year-old boy, knocking him down and breaking his left leg. The accident was unavoidable and everyone who saw it exonerated the driver. A purse was taken up on the grounds to assist in paying the expenses of the injury and sympathy was expressed to all sides.

July 1907

Steel and 40,000 ties arrived at the Burlington Depot in Yorkville, for the Morris railroad.

July 1902

A question for debate: Has the automobile any more right on the road than a horse and buggy? Does might make right?

July 1897

The heat of the past two weeks has been the greatest known for such a length of time since 1850. Several horses have been lost due to the excessive heat.

July 1892

Miss Sarah Remmers closed her school for the summer in the Hiddleson District today. School has closed for the summer in Lisbon and Prof. Barr has gone to his home in Dwight.

July 1887

The contract for the Yorkville water works was let to George Morgan, engineer, of Chicago. The main pipe is to be the Wyckoff patent wood pipe, made of pine logs bored, subject to coal tar treatment and wrapped spirally with hoop iron.

July 1882

A monument was erected over the remains of Col. Porter C. Olson of the 36th Illinois Volunteer Regiment in the Newark and Millington Cemetery.

July 1877

The Fox elevator bid adieu to his old home and started on rollers to Millbrook where increasing business requires more storage room.

July 1872

The Fox River is getting to be very low in its habits. We are ashamed of it.

July 1867

There is a town law in Bristol against cattle running at large at night. It is not observed in the village of Bristol as cows are allowed to roam at night and are constantly making raids on some man’s garden. The pound master lives across the Blackberry and is hardly accessible. Friends, shut up your cattle at night and save trouble to your neighbors.