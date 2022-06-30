Sandwich City Council says ‘no’ to permitting golf carts on city streets

The Sandwich City Council has rejected an ordinance that would have allowed golf carts and some utility terrain vehicles on city streets if operated by residents 18 and older.

Council members voted 5-1 against a motion to approve the ordinance during a meeting Monday, June 27. Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton cast the only vote in favor of the motion. Third Ward Alderman Brent Holcomb recently resigned, and Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Holcomb proposed the ordinance at a council committee of the whole meeting June 6. The ordinance was received with little support from council members.

Several aldermen acknowledged many residents already drive golf carts on city streets and to downtown festivals.

Mayor Todd Latham, however, said he had received several emails from residents opposed to the ordinance.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink voiced opposition to the ordinance at the June 6 meeting, saying he received more than 20 emails from residents voicing concerns about golf carts on city streets.

“I think Sandwich is too big for a golf cart ordinance,” Kreinbrink said.

Kreinbrink also raised concerns about residents making modifications to their golf carts.

Police Chief James Bianchi said he would like the ordinance to apply only to Sandwich residents.

“We don’t need people from out of town driving through fields, damaging crops and property,” Bianchi said.

In the week before the ordinance was to be voted on, Holcomb was absent from the committee of the whole meeting, and Mayor Todd Latham announced at the end of the meeting that Holcomb had resigned.