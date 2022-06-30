Plano police reports / June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist cited

Plano police ticketed Leonard Bridges, 62, of the 1600 block of Dearborn Avenue, Aurora, for driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:51 a.m. June 26 on Route 34 at Drew Avenue. Police said Bridges was given a court date.

Motorist cited

Plano police ticketed Marsean A. Hopkins, 19, of the 1000 block of Whipple Street, Chicago, with driving without a valid license and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 11 p.m. June 27 on Big Rock road at Sweetbriar Place. Police said Hopkins was additionally wanted on a Kane County warrant. After being booked she was released with notices to appear in court.

Ticketed for aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Jeffrey Trujillo, 18, of the 1000 block of Vermillion Street, Plano after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:17 a.m. June 26 on Eldamain Road at Galena Road. Police said Trujillo was cited for aggravated speeding. He was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Motorist cited

Plano police ticketed Amanda Garrison, 25, of the 800 block of South Street Plano with driving on a suspended licnese and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 4:09 p.m. June 26 near the intersection of Route 34 and Turner Avenue. Police said Garrison was given a notice to appear in court and released.

Possession arrest

Plano police arrested Carlos G. Rangel, 29, of the 300 block of Manor Place, Aurora at 2:19 a.m. June 25 while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Route 34 and Eldamain Road. Police said Rangel was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Motorist stopped, ticketed

Plano police ticketed Jennifer Serrano, 39, of the 2800 block of North 4201 Road, Sheridan, with improper use of registration after officers stopped the vehicle she was driving at 3 p.m. June 25 on West South Street at South Hugh Street.