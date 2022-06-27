Plano School District 88 Board recognizes district’s state tourney athletes

The Plano SD88′s Board of Education recognized several of the district’ track athletes who recently reached state tournaments during their June meeting.

The Plano School District Unified Track and Field Team recently placed first in the state of Illinois’ first IHSA sanctioned meet. Unified Track and Field is one of 13 Special Olympics Illinois state sports competitions. It is a team event where individuals compete and and earn points towards a team total, individual awards are not given. A team is comprised of equal numbers of Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners with a maximum roster size of 12.

Pictured are some members of the Plano School District Unified Track and Field Team that recently placed first in the state of Illinois (photo provided)

Also recognized during the board meeting, was Johnny Espino, who represented Plano Middle School at the IESA Class 4A Boys State Track and Field Meet held in Peoria. Johnny placed fourth in the state in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.96 and 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78.

Pictured from left are Plano School District Superintendent Tony Baker, Johnny Espino and Plano Middle School assistant principal and athletic director Dan Solecki. (photo provided)

High School junior Armoney Clay placed first in the 100-meter dash at IHSA Sectional Track Meet held at Geneseo High School. She went on to place 16th in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.

Pictured from left are Plano School District Superintendent Tony Baker, PHS junior Armoney Clay and PHS head girls track coach Rick Ponx. (photo provided)

Sasha Helfgott-Waters, a junior at Plano High School, placed second in the pole vault at the Sectional Track Meet. She advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Track Meet and placed 11th with a vault of 3.05m (10 feet).

The district extends congratulations to these talented track athletes and best wishes for continued success.