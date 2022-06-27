Plano High School Class of 2002 planning 20-year reunion

The Plano High School Class of 2002 is planning its 20-year reunion.

The reunion will be held Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Moe Joe’s in Plainfield at 24033 Lockport Street.

The cost is $20 per person for premium appetizers with private room and a cash bar. Plus ones are highly encouraged (no kids.)

Please RSVP to Clinton Perrot via text at 630-669-6622 or Facebook messenger. Payment made directly to Clinton Perrot as well via venmo @Clinton-Perrot or can Zelle Amanda Perrot, at 630-677-9905 by Oct. 8