Three people were injured in a motor vehicle crash at 11:49 a.m. June 24 at Route 52 and Grove Road in unincorporated Seward Township northwest of Minooka, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said a 57 year-old woman from Morris, a 25 year-old woman from Morris and a 47 year-old man from Bellwood were all taken to area hospitals.