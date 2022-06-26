Sandwich Public Library District announces upcoming programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Outdoor Movie Night: Showing July 14, “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) PG-13 1h 34m. There’s nothing like going to an outdoor movie, so park your car or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show. Bring your own snacks and beverages (no alcohol permitted). Screenings begin at dusk. All showings are weather-permitting. If weather conditions are poor, movies will be moved indoors.

Electronics Recycling: Are you looking to get rid of your old electronics safely and responsibly? Stop by the Midwest Recyclers truck in our parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 25 to unload your unwanted items. Visit sandwichpld.org for a list of accepted items, and note that a few of those electronics will have fees.

Acrylic Pouring Workshop: If you can pour, you can paint. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Petite Palette. With the guidance of artist Michelle Shepard, you will choose a canvas, select colors, and learn how to make incredible art by simply pouring. Spots are limited. Cost is $10 per person. For ages 18 and older.

Bad Art Night: Calling all teens to come to the Sandwich Public Library, at 6 p.m. Thursday with literally no pressure to be good at creating art. In fact, we actually want you to make something bad. Do your worst. For ages 11 and older.

Teen Movie Night: “Love, Simon.” Rated PG-13. Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes. Come to the library and watch a movie with friends on June 30. Text @spldteen to 81010 to sign up and receive reminders.