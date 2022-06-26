Sandwich High School seniors recognized at honors night

Sandwich High School hosted its annual Senior Honors Awards Night on May 18. This year’s SHS seniors were recognized for their many achievements and accomplishments. Principal at the high school, Dr. Shane Darnell, welcomed the attendants.

Mrs. Laura Edwards, Assistant Director of Indian Valley Vocational Center, recognized the following IVVC Technical Honor Society students:

Evan Armour, Kaden Ballas, Owen Feltz, Jacob Franciscy, Evan Fraser, Emily Gomez, Lilly Heiman, Jacqueline Hernandez, Alexis Higdon, Jenna Kail, Blake Kleckner, Riley Komarowski, Braedon Landers, Hannah Limon, Saray Lopez, Ashley Moore, Camron Pennington, Evan Reilly, Joseph Riel, Chloe Zeiter, Jessica Zeltinger

Scholastic awards were announced by Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Thomas Sodaro and presented by Dr. Shane Darnell to the following students for maintaining a 3.6 cumulative GPA or higher for all four years (through seven semesters) at Sandwich High School:

Kathryn Alderman, Mercedes Bark, Mary Bernhardt, Alijah Campbell, Yuki Chen, Marjorie Collins, Lauren Fifield, Evan Fraser, Michael Goff, Emily Gomez, Lilly Heiman, Jacqueline Hernandez, Dylan Johnson, Margaret Knepper, Braedon Landers, Saray Lopez, Ashley Moore, Emalie Mosher, Jamie Novak, Melissa Pfaff, Molly Roberts, Isabella Romano, Audrey Rome, Jacob Scalf, Kaylee Swickert, Lucia Towne, Brooke Zieman

The following students were recognized for maintaining a 3.2 cumulative GPA or higher for all four years (through seven semesters) at Sandwich High School:

Hunter Anderson, Evan Armour, Michael Barbey, Samuel Dale, Owen Feltz, Jacob Franciscy, Marcos Gomez, Kaiden Gustafson, Alexis Higdon, Mikiyah Johnson, Jenna Kail, Blake Kleckner, Riley Komarowski, Hannah Limon, Aidan Linden, Destiny Ortega, Evan Reilly, Griffin Roake, Caiden Strenz, Chloe Zeiter

Illinois State Scholars are selected by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission based on ACT/SAT scores, GPA and class rank at the end of the sixth semester of high school. Mrs. Jennifer Docherty, Mrs. Ashley Norton and State Representative David Welter presented this honor to the following students:

Kathryn Alderman, Yuki Chen, Lauren Fifield, Evan Fraser, Braedon Landers, Emalie Mosher, Melissa Pfaff, Molly Roberts, Kaylee Swickert, Lucia Towne

Mrs. Jennifer Docherty announced the following recognition awards.

Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award - Katie Alderman

Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award - Lucia Towne

The Department Chairs at the high school have an opportunity to present an outstanding student award in their individual department. Listed below are the departments and recipients of those awards.

Art - Hunter Anderson

Band (John Philip Sousa Award) - Katie Alderman

Choral Award - Katie Alderman

Career & Technical Education - Destiny Ortega

Engineering - Grace Fifield

PLTW - Yuki Chen, Grace Fifield, Marcos Gomez, Ryan Kwiat, Griffin Roake, Anthony Sparti,

Aiden Spears, Ntanous Wengren

Science - Melissa Pfaff

Journalism - Alijah Campbell

Math - Yuki Chen & Grace Fifield

Physical Education - Margaret Knepper

Social Studies - Michael Goff

Speech & Drama - Lucia Towne

Many local scholarships were awarded to SHS seniors. The following is a list of scholarships and the recipients:

Lucile Gustafson Scholarship - Mary Bernhardt & Kaylee Swickert

Ben C. Eade Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Limon & Lucia Towne

Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee Award - Marcos Gomez

Gamma Rho Grant-in-Aid - Lucia Towne

First National Bank Grant - Alijah Campbell

First National Bank Spirit Scholarship - Blake Kleckner

Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Young Leader Scholarship - Hannah Limon

Harry & Lucille Cortright Memorial Scholarship - Lucia Towne

Sandwich Education Foundation Scholarship - Alijah Campbell

Joe Myers Courage Scholarship - Alijah Campbell

For Samantha Scholarship - Melissa Pfaff

Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship - Alijah Campbell & Hannah Limon

Jacob Gordon Memorial Scholarship - Marcos Gomez

Lions Club/Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship - Katie Alderman & Marcos Gomez

Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence - Katie Alderman

Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Andrew Golinski & Audrey Rome

Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Lucia Towne

Masonic Lodge Scholarship - Alijah Campbell

Rotary Raymond Larsen Scholarship - Hannah Limon

Rotary Foreign Language Scholarship - Alijah Campbell

SCTA Memorial Scholarship - Alijah Campbell, Grace Fifield & Lucia Towne

Sandwich Schools Music Association Scholarship - Katie Alderman

Sandwich Youth Tackle Football Scholarship - Emalie Mosher & Kaiden Gustafson

Sandwich Sports Boosters Scholarship - Kaiden Gustafson & Melissa Pfaff

Versati Leadership Cord Award - Alijah Campbell & Brooke Zieman

The following Athletic Awards were presented by Athletic Director, Mr. Tim Gipe.

Four Year Three Sport Awards - Jadea Clark, Maggie Knepper, Johnny Rizzuto & Molly Roberts

Female Athlete of the Year - Molly Roberts

Male Athlete of the Year - Aidan Linden

Congratulations to the Sandwich High School Class of 2022.