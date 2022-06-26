Sandwich High School seniors recognized at honors night

Sandwich High School hosted its annual Senior Honors Awards Night on May 18. This year’s SHS seniors were recognized for their many achievements and accomplishments. Principal at the high school, Dr. Shane Darnell, welcomed the attendants.
Mrs. Laura Edwards, Assistant Director of Indian Valley Vocational Center, recognized the following IVVC Technical Honor Society students:
Evan Armour, Kaden Ballas, Owen Feltz, Jacob Franciscy, Evan Fraser, Emily Gomez, Lilly Heiman, Jacqueline Hernandez, Alexis Higdon, Jenna Kail, Blake Kleckner, Riley Komarowski, Braedon Landers, Hannah Limon, Saray Lopez, Ashley Moore, Camron Pennington, Evan Reilly, Joseph Riel, Chloe Zeiter, Jessica Zeltinger
Scholastic awards were announced by Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Thomas Sodaro and presented by Dr. Shane Darnell to the following students for maintaining a 3.6 cumulative GPA or higher for all four years (through seven semesters) at Sandwich High School:
Kathryn Alderman, Mercedes Bark, Mary Bernhardt, Alijah Campbell, Yuki Chen, Marjorie Collins, Lauren Fifield, Evan Fraser, Michael Goff, Emily Gomez, Lilly Heiman, Jacqueline Hernandez, Dylan Johnson, Margaret Knepper, Braedon Landers, Saray Lopez, Ashley Moore, Emalie Mosher, Jamie Novak, Melissa Pfaff, Molly Roberts, Isabella Romano, Audrey Rome, Jacob Scalf, Kaylee Swickert, Lucia Towne, Brooke Zieman
The following students were recognized for maintaining a 3.2 cumulative GPA or higher for all four years (through seven semesters) at Sandwich High School:
Hunter Anderson, Evan Armour, Michael Barbey, Samuel Dale, Owen Feltz, Jacob Franciscy, Marcos Gomez, Kaiden Gustafson, Alexis Higdon, Mikiyah Johnson, Jenna Kail, Blake Kleckner, Riley Komarowski, Hannah Limon, Aidan Linden, Destiny Ortega, Evan Reilly, Griffin Roake, Caiden Strenz, Chloe Zeiter
Illinois State Scholars are selected by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission based on ACT/SAT scores, GPA and class rank at the end of the sixth semester of high school. Mrs. Jennifer Docherty, Mrs. Ashley Norton and State Representative David Welter presented this honor to the following students:
Kathryn Alderman, Yuki Chen, Lauren Fifield, Evan Fraser, Braedon Landers, Emalie Mosher, Melissa Pfaff, Molly Roberts, Kaylee Swickert, Lucia Towne
Mrs. Jennifer Docherty announced the following recognition awards.
Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award - Katie Alderman
Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award - Lucia Towne
The Department Chairs at the high school have an opportunity to present an outstanding student award in their individual department. Listed below are the departments and recipients of those awards.
Art - Hunter Anderson
Band (John Philip Sousa Award) - Katie Alderman
Choral Award - Katie Alderman
Career & Technical Education - Destiny Ortega
Engineering - Grace Fifield
PLTW - Yuki Chen, Grace Fifield, Marcos Gomez, Ryan Kwiat, Griffin Roake, Anthony Sparti,
Aiden Spears, Ntanous Wengren
Science - Melissa Pfaff
Journalism - Alijah Campbell
Math - Yuki Chen & Grace Fifield
Physical Education - Margaret Knepper
Social Studies - Michael Goff
Speech & Drama - Lucia Towne
Many local scholarships were awarded to SHS seniors. The following is a list of scholarships and the recipients:
Lucile Gustafson Scholarship - Mary Bernhardt & Kaylee Swickert
Ben C. Eade Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Limon & Lucia Towne
Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee Award - Marcos Gomez
Gamma Rho Grant-in-Aid - Lucia Towne
First National Bank Grant - Alijah Campbell
First National Bank Spirit Scholarship - Blake Kleckner
Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Young Leader Scholarship - Hannah Limon
Harry & Lucille Cortright Memorial Scholarship - Lucia Towne
Sandwich Education Foundation Scholarship - Alijah Campbell
Joe Myers Courage Scholarship - Alijah Campbell
For Samantha Scholarship - Melissa Pfaff
Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship - Alijah Campbell & Hannah Limon
Jacob Gordon Memorial Scholarship - Marcos Gomez
Lions Club/Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship - Katie Alderman & Marcos Gomez
Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence - Katie Alderman
Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Andrew Golinski & Audrey Rome
Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Lucia Towne
Masonic Lodge Scholarship - Alijah Campbell
Rotary Raymond Larsen Scholarship - Hannah Limon
Rotary Foreign Language Scholarship - Alijah Campbell
SCTA Memorial Scholarship - Alijah Campbell, Grace Fifield & Lucia Towne
Sandwich Schools Music Association Scholarship - Katie Alderman
Sandwich Youth Tackle Football Scholarship - Emalie Mosher & Kaiden Gustafson
Sandwich Sports Boosters Scholarship - Kaiden Gustafson & Melissa Pfaff
Versati Leadership Cord Award - Alijah Campbell & Brooke Zieman
The following Athletic Awards were presented by Athletic Director, Mr. Tim Gipe.
Four Year Three Sport Awards - Jadea Clark, Maggie Knepper, Johnny Rizzuto & Molly Roberts
Female Athlete of the Year - Molly Roberts
Male Athlete of the Year - Aidan Linden
Congratulations to the Sandwich High School Class of 2022.