Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 23, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One injured in Route 52 crash

A 31 year-old Streator woman was injured in a single vehicle crash at 6:39 a.m. June 20 on Route 52 near McKanna Road in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The injured motorist was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:30 a.m. June 20 in the 3100 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Charged with DUI following crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lucas Johnson, 29, of the 13400 block of Columbine Circle, Plainfield, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a single vehicle crash at 6:21 p.m. June 19 on Fox River Drive near River Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in the crash, but Johnson was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Disorderly conduct under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a disorderly conduct incident they were notified of at 7:28 p.m. June 19 in the 0-99 block of East Lions Street in Big Grove Township.

Oswego Township battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they were notified of at 11:50 p.m. June 19. The sheriff’s office said deputies were told the incident occurred in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township and remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff deputies arrested William D. Kelley, 64, of the 9300 block of Route 34, Bristol Township, at 3:12 a.m. in the 9300 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Kelley was taken into custody on a Kendall County warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a disorderly conduct incident they responded to at 6:44 p.m. June 2 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 3:17 a.m. June 17 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriffs deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 4:46 a.m. June 17 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill.

Vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a motor vehicle theft they were notified of at 1:34 p.m. June 17 in the 500 block of Route 126.

Cited for speeding; arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Keagan L. Newhouse, 21, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive, West Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 8:30 p.m. June 17 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said Newhouse was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court for a prior charge of driving on a suspended license and was additionally cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Charged with DUI in ATV crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John R. Evans, 54, of the 0-99 bock of Timbercreek Drive, Yorkville, while responding to a crash involving an ATV on Timbercreek Drive in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said Evans was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Online theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an online theft at 3:55 p.m. June 16 in the 0-99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Take battery report

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a battery at 6:43 p.m. June 16 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill property damage

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 1:09 p.m. June 15 in the 0-99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Arrested on warrant after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Wayne Moland, 63, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:17 p.m. June 15 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Sedgwick Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Moland was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior driving under the influence charge. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Alonzo Jones, 55, of the 1300 block of Post Road, Aurora, for driving while license revoked after stopping the vehicle he was driving for disobeying a stop sign at 7:43 p.m. June 13. The sheriff’s office said Jones was later released on a recognizance bond.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Richard Thigpen, 33, of the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road, Boulder Hill, for driving while license revoked after stopping his vehicle at 10:48 p.m. June 13 on Fernwood Road near Fall Creek Circle in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Thigpen was released on a recognizance bond.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 9:29 p.m. June 13 in the 1500 block of Creek Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said they are continuing their investigation into the report.