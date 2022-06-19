Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – July 30 for all ages. Adventure is just one book away. Stop by the Information Desk to join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

Silent Book Club: Thursdays, 7 to 8 p.m. A book club unlike others. Come to the Library’s Carnegie Quiet Reading Room and make yourself comfortable in one of our cozy chairs. Read quietly with other book lovers in silent camaraderie. Follow “Plano’s Silent Book Club” on Facebook. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, June 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting “Lost in Paradise”. Open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, June 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, June 25, 11 am. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions about computers, cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. Bring your device for the best experience. No registration required.

Craft to Go Kits: Available Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. July’s craft kit includes components to make your own acrylic Fourth of July themed bookmarks. Available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Free Movie: Tuesday, July 5, 6 to 8:05 p.m. Cyrano (2021). Rated PG-13. Open to all ages. Refreshments served.

Card Making Class: Thursday, July 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. There is a $5 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, July 9, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, June 22, 29, July 6 and 13, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, June 20, 27 and July 11, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Science Adventures: Tuesday, June 21, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 2-6, with an adult. Come to the library dressed for some messy science fun. You’ll get to make (and take home) a sensory bottle and work on other projects. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Program will be held outside, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Meeting Room.

Summer Science Fun: Monday, June 27, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent students entering grades 1-6. Join us as we explore the science of heat. You’ll get to watch a marshmallow melt and build your own s’more. Dress for mess. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Program will be held outside, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Meeting Room.

Free Movie: Tuesday, July 5, 1 to 2:50 p.m. Sing 2, Rated PG. Open to all ages. Refreshments served.

Sounds Fun: Thursday, June 30, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Explore letter sounds and handwriting readiness skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. We’ll be focused on different letter sounds each month. Targeted to children 3-6, with an adult. Registration is required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.