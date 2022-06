Cornerstone Church will be hosting Monumental VBS from June 20 to 24. Kids will experience God’s word in fun and unforgettable ways. Explorers will enjoy music, experiments, treats, adventures and games.

Monumental VBS is free for kids from age 5 through fifth grade (grade just completed) and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Cornerstone Church is located at 17347 Pratt Road in Sandwich. For information, call the church at 815-786-6300 or visit cornerstoneofsandwich.com.