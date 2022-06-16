Sandwich police reports / June 16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Carol Steam man arrested

Sandwich police arrested Miguel A. Valencia, 21, of Carol Stream at 7:02 a.m. June 7 on charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis. Police said Valencia was not able to post bond and after standard booking procedures was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending a court appearance.