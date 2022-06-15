Yorkville man pursues judo Olympic dream

YORKVILLE – Alex Knauf brings rigorous physical training and intense mental discipline to his chosen sport of judo.

“It’s like a game of chess. You’re trying to predict your opponent’s next move and try to beat him to it,” Knauf said.

The 20-year-old Yorkville man has been beating his opponents to the next move with considerable regularity.

Knauf is USA Judo’s two-time senior national champion in his weight class, winning the 2021 competition and repeating at last month’s tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Last year also brought Knauf the Jr. Pan American Games championship at the tournament in Colombia, South America.

On Feb. 8 of this year Knauf was honored by Mayor John Purcell and the Yorkville City Council with a special proclamation for that achievement.

“The hard work is starting to pay off now,” Knauf said. “The goal is the 2028 Olypmics, although the tournaments could springboard me into 2024.”

Hard work, indeed.

Every morning Knauf trains at a North Aurora gym, where he lifts weights, jumps rope and engages in other conditioning exercises.

The black belt hones his judo skills at Cohen Brothers Judo Center in Vernon Hills three times a week and at Tohkon Judo Academy in Chicago twice a week.

“Fixing mistakes has always been a driver for me,” Knauf said.

Now, Knauf is competing in the Madrid Open in Spain, with plans for the Budapest Grand Slam in Hungary during July. He also is looking ahead to the Junior World Championships in Ecuador.

Knauf is currently USA Judo’s top-ranked junior and senior player. He is ranked third in the world among juniors in the 90 kilogram weight class.

At 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing in at 198 pounds, Knauf cuts an imposing figure combined with a serious disposition that is focused on success.

“I treat competing like a job,” Knauf said. “The fun comes later when I’ve succeeded.”

Alex Knauf of Yorkville is a judo champion with his eyes set on the Olympic Games. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Knauf is a 2020 graduate of Aurora Christian High School, where he was a stand-out on the wrestling team, winning second place in the 2020 Illinois High School Association state tournament in the 182-pound weight class.

He started his judo training with the Yorkville Judo Club at the age of 6.

“At first I wasn’t very good,” Knauf said, but he quickly found motivation get better.

“I loved to win and I hated to lose,” he said.

Knauf earned his black belt in 2018 while still in high school.

When facing an opponent in a judo match, Knauf lets his training and “muscle memory” take over.

“It’s very high intensity,” Knauf said. “Everything is just super fast.”

The object of judo is to throw the opponent onto his back in a move called an ippon.

Knauf won his most recent championship with an ippon throw.

Not all judo matches end with the sudden victory of an ippon and are instead won on points.

In the 2021 USA Judo championship tournament, Knauf remembers a hard-fought semi-final match in which he outscored and outlasted his opponent.

“That was grinder. That was the toughest one of the tournament for me,” Knauf said.

Knauf is sponsored by the prestigious New York Athletic Club, which reimburses him for travel costs and other expenses.

“They really help out a lot,” Knauf said.

Judo is commonly regarded as a discipline for those seeking self-defense skills.

“I think judo can help you if you get into a situation, or get away from a situation,” Knauf observed.

Despite the championships and the world travel, Knauf isn’t forgetting where he comes from.

“I would like to be an Olympian and then open my own judo club in Yorkville,” Knauf said.

For now, Knauf is focused on the tournaments that could help place him on the U.S. Olympic team.

“You want to set a goal and try to achieve it,” Knauf said. “I don’t want to regret not giving 100% to something.”















